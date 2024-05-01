Ejisu By-Election: Kwabena Boateng secures victory

Kweku Zurek Politics May - 01 - 2024 , 00:27

Mr. Kwabena Boateng of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has emerged victorious in the Ejisu by-election, securing 27,782 votes, which accounts for 55.8% of the total votes cast.

Advertisement

His closest rival, Independent Candidate Mr. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, garnered 21,534 votes, representing 43.3% of the total votes.

In a tightly contested race following the passing of Member of Parliament and Deputy Finance Minister Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah on March 7, 2024, Mr. Boateng emerged victorious despite a low voter turnout.

The by-election saw a spirited campaign, especially between Mr. Boateng and Mr. Aduomi, the latter being a former three-time NPP Member of Parliament for the constituency who ran as an Independent Candidate.

During the campaigning, allegations of vote buying were leveled against Boateng's campaign, leading to scrutiny and action from the Electoral Commission.

In response to these allegations, the Commission removed two temporary staff members after a viral video allegedly showed them accepting a bribe during the Ejisu by-election.

Notably, other candidates in the race included Beatrice Boakye of the Liberal Party with 140 votes (0.3%), Esther Osei of the Convention People’s Party with 0.2%, Independent Candidate Joseph Agyemang with 222 votes (0.2%), and Atakora Joseph with 23 votes (0.0%).