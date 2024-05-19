Featured

‘I’m truly sorry’, Sean Diddy apologises for attacking ex-girlfriend in viral video

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has broken silence following a disturbing video that surfaced recently, showing him assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

The 54-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to express his remorse and apologise for his actions.

In a video message, Sean Diddy said, “It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you have to. I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses. My behavior in that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions; I’m disgusted by what I did.”

Sean Diddy continued, “I sought professional help, went to therapy and rehab, and asked God for mercy and grace. I’m committed to being a better man every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness; I’m truly sorry.”

The footage, obtained by CNN, shows a shirtless Diddy with a towel around his waist, chasing Cassie down the hall of the InterContinental Hotel in Century City in 2016.

As she attempted to enter an elevator, Sean Diddy grabbed her by the back of the head and slammed her to the ground.

He then kicked her while she lay motionless, took the designer bags she had tried to escape with, and dragged her back to their room by her hoodie after kicking her again.

Cassie had previously claimed in a now-settled lawsuit that Diddy paid the hotel $50,000 for the footage following the attack.

