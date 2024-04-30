VIDEO: Military Inter-Company Novices Boxing Competition starts with thrilling bouts

Kweku Zurek Apr - 30 - 2024

The Ghana Military Academy's annual Inter-Company Novices Boxing Competition got underway on Monday night with 15 exciting bouts at Ranger Baba Square in Teshie.

This year's amateur boxing contest, in collaboration with the Ghana Boxing Federation, involves cadets from the Standard Military Course 63. It is being held from Monday, April 29, to Friday, May 3, 2024, from 4 pm to 9 pm daily, excluding Wednesday, May 1, 2024, which will be observed as a Public Holiday.

Bouts

The event featured keenly contested bouts over three rounds in five weight categories: lightweight, bantamweight, welterweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight. The competition followed the rules of the International Amateur Boxing Association (IABA).

The highlight of the night was a one-sided majority decision victory for Flight Cadet Ernest Damsah, who dominated Navy Cadet Elijah Bampoe in the lightweight category.

An interesting fight from yesterday's Military Inter-Company Novices Boxing Competition at Teshie in Accra



Flight Cadet Ernest Damsah (red) versus Navy Cadet Elijah Bampoe pic.twitter.com/4l7p6a7Am1 — DailyGraphic GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) April 30, 2024

Although Flight Cadet Damsah pummeled Navy Cadet Bampoe throughout the three rounds, Bampoe displayed resilience by avoiding being knocked out, rising from the canvas after being floored at least three times.

For the losers and matches that did not excite the crowd, they were led to the log bay, where they lifted logs around the ring.

In an interview, the Chairman of the Planning Committee of the Inter-Company Novices Boxing Competition, Flight Lieutenant Karl Atsu Olagboye, said the event involved cadets from all three services: the Ghana Army, Ghana Navy, and the Ghana Air Force.

He mentioned that boxing training aimed to sharpen the unarmed fighting skills of all cadets should they find themselves in a situation without weapons.

Inviting members of the public to watch the bouts, he announced that awards would be handed out to the winning teams on Friday.