Ghana's Fatawu Issahaku named Leicester City’s Young Player of the Season

Leicester City Football Club has bestowed the prestigious title of Men's Young Player of the Year upon Ghanaian international Abdul Fatawu during the club's annual awards ceremony held at the iconic King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

Hailing from Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, Fatawu's loan stint with Leicester City throughout the 2023/24 season has been nothing short of spectacular. The talented midfielder captured the hearts of fans and critics alike with his dazzling performances on the pitch, leaving an indelible mark on the club's championship campaign.

Throughout the season, Fatawu showcased his prowess by netting an impressive tally of seven goals and providing a staggering 13 assists, solidifying his reputation as a rising star in the football world.

Undoubtedly, one of the standout moments of Fatawu's season came in the form of a scintillating hat-trick during Leicester City's emphatic 5-0 victory over Southampton.

Not only did he find the back of the net thrice himself, but he also played a pivotal role in setting up teammate Jamie Vardy's goal, further emphasising his versatility and impact on the team's success.

However, Fatawu's heroics were not limited to individual brilliance. His pivotal contribution in the crucial 3-0 triumph over Preston North End played a decisive role in securing the league title for Leicester City, further cementing his status as a key player in the squad.

In light of his exceptional performances, Leicester City is reportedly keen on securing Fatawu's services permanently. The club is poised to exercise their buy option, estimated to be around €17 million ($18.9 million), a testament to their faith in the young midfielder's potential and their ambition to build a formidable team for the future.

Abdul Fatawu's meteoric rise in the footballing world serves as a beacon of hope for Leicester City fans, who eagerly anticipate witnessing his continued growth and success in the blue colours of the Foxes.

As he continues to dazzle on the pitch, Fatawu's journey promises to be one filled with excitement, promise, and the potential to etch his name in Leicester City's illustrious history.