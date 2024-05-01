Next article: Don’t marry your partner if you’ve not dated for more than 7 years – Tic Tac

"Age is just a number" as 60-year-old wins Miss Universe Buenos Aires beauty pageant

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 01 - 2024 , 16:30

For the very first time, history was made as a 60-year-old Argentinean woman defied stereotypes, capturing the esteemed title of Miss Universe representing the province of Buenos Aires.

Advertisement

Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez emerged victorious in the Miss Universe beauty pageant following the unprecedented removal of age restrictions, allowing contestants of all ages above 18 to participate.

Originally from La Plata, the capital city of Argentina’s Buenos Aires Province, Rodriguez is not only a beauty queen but also a seasoned lawyer and journalist.

She now holds the distinction of being the first woman in her age group to secure such a prestigious title, marking a significant milestone in beauty pageant history.

Her elegance, grace, and radiant smile charmed both judges and spectators alike.

Footage circulating on social media showcases her unwavering determination as she gears up to represent Buenos Aires in the upcoming national selection for Miss Universe Argentina, slated for May 2024.

If she secures the crown, Rodriguez will proudly represent Argentina on the global stage at the Miss Universe World contest, scheduled for September 28, 2024, in Mexico.

Expressing her excitement, she stated to the media after her victory, “I am thrilled to embody this new paradigm in beauty pageants, where we celebrate not only physical beauty but also a broader spectrum of values.”

Last year, the Miss Universe organization announced the removal of age limits for pageant contestants, making any woman over the age of 18 eligible to compete, a departure from the previous restriction which allowed only women aged 18–28 to enter the pageant.

Another standout contestant making waves is 47-year-old Haidy Cruz, set to represent the Dominican Republic in Miss Universe 2024.

Watch video below: