Don’t marry your partner if you’ve not dated for more than 7 years – Tic Tac

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 01 - 2024 , 15:04

Renowned Hiplife artiste, Tic Tac has some unconventional advice to all the lovebirds out there and he is cautioning against rushing into marriage without dating for at least seven years.

Advertisement

In a tweet today, May 1, 2024 and sighted by Graphic Showbiz, the Kwani Kwani crooner emphasised the importance of a lengthy courtship before taking the plunge into matrimony.

While Tic Tac didn't delve into the specific rationale behind his recommendation, he was of the firm belief that waiting a substantial amount of time before saying "I do" is a decision worth taking to ensure ample time for the couple to truly understand each other's character, values and compatibility.

His tweet reads: "Don’t marry a man or a woman you have not dated for more than 7 years. Thank me later."

See post below

Don’t marry a man or a woman you have not dated for more than 7 years.



Thank me later.

— TiC TAC (@TiCmusicGh) May 1, 2024