Fella Makafui: Ghanaians should patronise local movies to grow the industry

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 01 - 2024 , 12:06

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui is urging Ghanaians to increase patronage of local movies as a means to grow the industry in the face of challenges.

She explained that the patronage will translate to financial gains, enabling producers to finance subsequent projects.

“I feel it all boils down to the support. Because if I invite you to my movie and the day we premiere it and people come in their numbers, we are going to get our returns to produce another movie.

"I think that's the only thing we will urge Ghanaians to channel more energy into - support the craft," she said on Hitz Fm recently.

Despite the challenges confronting movie producers, Fella Makafui is very hopeful the industry has huge potential to regain its glory.

“I am seeing changes in the industry. Last year when I co-produced Serwaa, the series with Farmhouse, it was massive. Even for this movie, I am so grateful, the support is so massive,” she said.

The actress is promoting her new movie Resonance which is set to be premiered at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra on Saturday, May 11.