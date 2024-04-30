Next article: Playing for top Ghanaian musicians made me a better rhythm player - Guitarist Napoleon

‘I’m Drake’s biggest hater’ – Kendrick Lamar

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 30 - 2024 , 22:02

American rapper Kendrick Lamar has again hit hard at Drake in a new diss track titled, ‘Euphoria.

He declared himself as Drake’s “biggest hater.”

According to him, he hates everything about the Canadian rapper. “It’s all been about love and hate, but let me say I’m the biggest hater, “I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk,

I hate the way that you dress, I hate the way that you sneak diss, "We hate the b*tches you f*ck cause they confused with real woman, Notice I said we? It ain’t just me, this how the culture feeling,” he raps.

Recalled that Lamar sparked controversy in the American hip-hop scene after he dissed Drake and J.Cole on Future and Metro Boomin’s ‘Like That.’

Since then, J.Cole and Drake have responded accordingly, releasing their own diss tracks targeted at Lamar, however, the former later apologised and deleted his diss track.