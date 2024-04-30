Next article: “Genderseason' – how people feel their gender changes depending on the time of the year

Playing for top Ghanaian musicians made me a better rhythm player - Guitarist Napoleon

Graphic Online Showbiz News Apr - 30 - 2024 , 21:30

Guitarist Napoleon Nartey says that playing for some of the top Ghanaian artistes over the past few years has significantly improved his rhythm playing skills.

Napoleon credits his experience working with legendary musicians such as Pat Thomas, Amandzeba, Tagoe Sisters, Dada KD, Kwabena Kwabena, Nii Okaidja Afroso, and others for honing his craft.

He emphasizes that playing alongside these icons during live sessions across the country has been invaluable in his musical development.

"All of these music legends have had a positive impact on my career. I started playing guitar at a young age and initially focused on playing leads rather than rhythm and groove. However, playing for these stars encouraged us to concentrate more on the rhythmic aspects of playing, especially during our lively sessions with enthusiastic fans," stated Napoleon Nartey.

He further noted that his ascent as a top guitarist is a result of hard work, expressing his eagerness to collaborate with some of the best guitarists globally.

"Guitar is life; playing melodies that resonate with people's thoughts brings me solace, and I am excited about sharing my talent with the world's finest musicians. The soothing rhythms produced by the guitar are naturally therapeutic, and I believe many people can attest to that," he concluded.