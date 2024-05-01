Next article: "Age is just a number" as 60-year-old wins Miss Universe Buenos Aires beauty pageant

Junior Pope: Body of sound engineer exhumed, reburied in home town

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 01 - 2024 , 17:24

The remains of the late sound engineer, Precious Ofurum, who lost his life in a boat accident alongside Nollywood actor Junior Pope and fellow crew members while returning from a movie set, have been exhumed and set to be transported back to his hometown for burial.

A viral video on Tuesday, April 30, showed the remains being exhumed by some individuals who carried his body in a coffin to a car set to transport it back home.

Recall that Junior Pope and some of his crew members, including Precious Ofurum, passed away on April 10 when their boat capsized in Anam River in Anambra State while returning from a movie shoot.

Following the accident, Precious was buried by the riverbank because his family could not meet the requirements to transport him back home.

But, Precious’ mum pleaded with the Nigeria’s Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara to assist in bringing her son’s body back home for a proper burial.

However, in a video shared on his Instagram page, Nigerian movie Producer, Stanley Nwoke, showed people preparing the remains of the late sound engineer inside a white coffin for the trip to Rivers.

The filmmaker said Precious’ family, alongside members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, were present during his exhumation.

Stanley also shared another video of the sound engineer being laid to rest in his hometown in Rivers.