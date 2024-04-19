New train crashes

Daily Graphic Apr - 19 - 2024 , 12:30

The new train procured to operate commercial passenger service on the Tema-Mpakadan Railway line has been involved in an accident, resulting in damage to the driver's cab section.

Advertisement

The train collided with a stationary vehicle on a section of the tracks described as “Km 76 + 100”, which lies within the proximity of Kpong in the Eastern Region. A statement issued by the Ministry of Railways Development, its agencies and partners explained that the incident happened at approximately 12:10 p.m. yesterday, while a team was conducting a Site Acceptance Test (SAT) of the Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU), the new train head.

The statement, jointly issued by the ministry, the Ghana Railway Development Authority and the Ghana Railway Company Ltd, together with officials and engineers from Pesa Bydgoszcz SA, the Polish manufacturers of the DMU, said the stationary vehicle was unmanned and the location where it was found was not designated as an authorised level crossing.

“Thankfully, there were no injuries sustained by passengers on the train or bystanders. However, there was minor damage to the driver's cab section of the train,” the statement confirmed.

It said the incident had been reported to the police, and investigations were underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. The ministry, its agencies and partners said the DMU had been moved to the workshop for further assessment and necessary repairs.

“We assure the public that safety remains our utmost priority and we are committed to ensuring the continued safe operation of our railway systems,” the statement stressed. With an assurance to provide further updates as the investigation progressed, the Ministry of Railway and its partners cautioned the public to remain vigilant and adhere to safety protocols when operating or crossing railway tracks.

Background

One of the expected two DMUs arrived in Tema in the last week of last month as known-down components before being assembled by local and foreign engineers. The test run was to enable the train to start commercial passenger train service on the 97km standard gauge track in June this year. The railway connects seven train stations.

The government procured two DMUs at $4.2 million to run the standard gauge rail line.