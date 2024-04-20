Serwaa Amihere's reputation will die if she doesn't own up to her mistakes - Counsellor

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 20 - 2024 , 12:07

Renowned Counselor and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Practitioner, Frank Edem Adofoli, has issued a stark warning to media personality Serwaa Amihere, urging her to take responsibility for her recent actions or face the demise of her hard-earned reputation.

Advertisement

The counselor's admonition comes in the wake of a scandal involving the leakage of an intimate video purportedly featuring Amihere and a married man.

He said since the video surfaced, the TV presenter seems to be portraying strength without taking the necessary time off screen to heal from the fallout.

The Counselor warned that failure to address the situation head-on could lead to irreversible damage to the reputation she has diligently built over the years.

In a Facebook post sighted by Graphic Showbiz, the Counselor wrote:

"The friends try to whitewash what happened by posting her bio, which does not take away the damage to their reputation or heal her. Covering a wound is not how you heal. Denying damage is not how you rebuild a reputation."

"Serwaa has been trying to play a role model for young ladies with her quotes, words, and events. The youth need a role model who is honest and responsible.

If she does not take responsibility, this issue will die with her reputation. I am not judging her in any way. It is human nature to make mistakes, but if a person is not willing to admit them, take responsibility for them and learn from them but pretends nothing happened, they should not hold themselves as role models for the youth."

He also pointed out the dissonance between the media pwrsonality's public persona and her alleged actions, stating, "the youth's reaction to this issue shows how they feel about her. They are confused about the behaviour of the people who seeks to be their role model. They preach the virtue and do the vice. They preach morality and practice immorality."