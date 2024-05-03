FBNBank Ghana changes to FirstBank Ghana

Daily Graphic May - 03 - 2024 , 09:35

FBNBank Ghana has announced its name change to FirstBank Ghana, effective yesterday, as part of a strategic alignment with the FirstBank Group’s identity, vision and values.

The name change, the bank said, reflected its commitment to its customers, stakeholders and the communities it served. “The decision to rebrand to FirstBank Ghana underscores the bank’s dedication to delivering world-class banking services and strengthening its position as a leading financial institution in Ghana,” the bank said in a statement.

“Most importantly, the name change is being undertaken by the FirstBank Group across its subsidiaries in Africa and Europe in order to align them with the parent brand and to enjoy the strong heritage and brand equity built by FirstBank Nigeria in its 130 years of banking leadership.

This will further enhance the quality of service delivery, resulting in better brand clarity, uniformity and consistency across the markets where the bank operates,” the statement by the acting Group Chief Executive Officer of the FirstBank Group, Olusegun Alebiosu, added.

He said “the name change coincides with our famed brand’s 130th anniversary, and we are excited about the rebranding of FBNBank Ghana to FirstBank Ghana, as it represents a significant milestone in our vision to become the leading international financial services group in sub-Saharan Africa.

“The transition underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions, superior customer service, and contributing to the socio-economic development of Ghana and the other markets we operate in.

As the FirstBank Group, across all our markets, we are well positioned to leverage our collective strengths and resources to drive sustainable growth and create value for all our stakeholders,” the statement added.

Rebranding

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank Ghana, Victor Yaw Asante, said “the rebranding of FBNBank Ghana to FirstBank Ghana marks a new chapter in our evolution as a bank in Ghana.

We are confident that this name change will enhance our visibility, credibility and competitiveness in the market, enabling us to better serve our customers and meet their evolving needs. Our commitment remains delivering the gold standard of value and excellence to our customers and stakeholders.

“We will continue to keep our customers at the heart of what we do and continue to deliver excellence in banking services, foster financial inclusion, and support the growth and prosperity of our customers and communities,” Mr Asante added.

The FirstBank Group’s subsidiaries that have transitioned from FBNBank are FirstBank UK, FirstBank Sierra Leone, FirstBank Gambia, FirstBank DRC and FirstBank Guinea. The transition from FBNBank to FirstBank is expected to be seamless for customers, with no changes to account numbers, products, services or banking relationships.

FirstBank Ghana

FirstBank Ghana has, in its 28 years of operating in the country, remained focused on putting its customers and communities first. It is a member of the FirstBank Group in Nigeria, which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered in its 130 years of operation.

It has 24 branches, four service points and a network of almost 2,000 agents across the country, with over 700 staff. FirstBank Ghana offers universal banking services to individuals and businesses in Ghana.