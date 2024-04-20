Next article: Serwaa Amihere's reputation will die if she doesn't own up to her mistakes - Counsellor

(PICTURES & VIDEO) Singer Irene Logan ties knot in stunning ceremony

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 20 - 2024 , 13:40

Ghanaian musician Irene Logan and winner of maiden edition of Star of the Future, Irene Logan is finally off the market. She married on Friday, April 19.

Videos and pictures on Instagram indicate that the Run Away singer had a beautiful customary ceremony with her partner, Joey.

This was barely 24 hours after pictures of her surprised bridal shower went viral on social media on Thursday night.

A video shared on Instagram has the singer, 40, adorned in a colourful green kente traditional costume, with beads beaming with beautiful smiles on her special day.

With the bridal team, Irene, who is one of the vocal powers on the Ghanaian music scene, joyfully danced her heart out together with her bridal team members who were all dressed in green outfits and golden headbands.

Irene Logan won the first season of Stars of the Future in 2006. Her debut single, "Runaway", became a hit in Ghana an she followed up with "Kabila".

She recorded the song "My Mind Dey", which was used as the soundtrack for the film series Adams Apples. Logan has performed with several artistes including Hugh Masakela, Lagbaja, Jay Z, and Beenie Man, among others.

In recent years, she made a transition to gospel music, abandoning secular music.