President Akufo Addo to unveil Commemorative Stamp honouring Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on May 4

Zadok Kwame Gyesi May - 03 - 2024 , 11:46

President Akufo-Addo will formally unveil a special commemorative stamp on May 4,2024, in honour of the 25th anniversary of the reign of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

This ceremony will take place in Kumasi at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region.

Ghana Post in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation created the stamp to honour the Asantehene’s enduring legacy and significant contributions to national development, peace, and cultural preservation.

The event will attract a number of dignitaries, including government officials, traditional leaders, and citizens from across the nation to witness this historic moment.

In a preparatory move for the upcoming event, a delegation from Ghana Post led by Mrs. Ursula Owusu Ekuful, the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, last Thursday met with the President in a closed-door discussion.

The delegation included key figures such as Mr. Bice Osei Kuffour, the Managing Director of Ghana Post, Mr. George Afedzi Hayford, the Board Chairman, and board members Mr. Fred Akuffo Gyimah and Mr. Yiadom Boakye Kesse. The meeting focused on finalizing the details of the ceremony and further discussions on enhancing the role of Ghana Post in national development.

This stamp is intended to serve as a symbol of unity and pride, capturing the essence of Ghanaian identity.

"The unveiling of the Otumfour commemorative stamp is not just a celebration of His Majesty's 25 years on the Golden Stool but also a reflection of our rich heritage and the significant strides we have made as a country under his moral and progressive leadership," Mrs. Owusu Ekuful said during a press briefing at the Ministry's headquarters.

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Silver Jubilee Committee has expressed their gratitude towards the President's involvement.

"Having the President unveil the stamp personally is a testament to the national significance of this anniversary. It also reinforces the bond between the state and traditional leadership in our country," said a committee spokesperson.

The ceremony on May 4 will include cultural performances, speeches, and a showcase of Ashanti heritage, providing a platform for national reflection on the contributions of traditional leadership to Ghana’s development.