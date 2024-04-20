Shatta Movement apologises to Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled after backlash

The Shatta Movement Empire has apologised to the members of the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled after Shatta Wale was filmed “mocking” the disability of his colleague, Stonebwoy.

A letter addressed to the GSPD, signed by Shatta Wale’s manager Samuel Atuobi Baah, said the ‘Melisa’ hitmaker had no intention of making fun of or belittling persons with disabilities.

Sammy Flex, as he is popularly known, noted that his artiste only wanted to show others the need for Stonebwoy to show respect to others and maintain proper conduct.

“We understand that the wording of the statement may have been insensitive and we acknowledge the concerns raised.

"It was not our intention to cause any harm, and we value and respect the contributions and rights of individuals with disabilities in our society,” he wrote.

Sammy Flex said the Shatta Movement is committed to promoting inclusivity and understanding.

“...we will strive to be more mindful of our words and actions in the future. Thank you for bringing this to our attention, and we appreciate your understanding,” he added.

Shatta Wale at the Fadama Sallah Fest went after Stonebwoy for his absence at the highly anticipated Sallahfest event.

Addressing his statements in a press release the GSPD indicated that they had “seen a video circulating on social media where Shatta Wale mocks Stonebouy with his disability.

In the video, Shatta Wale said among other negative statements "You are a bad person that is why God made you a disabled person, you are a disabled person don't try and fight an able person".”

“By this statement, he is trying to say all persons with disabilities are bad that is why God has made us who we are. This primitive statement should not have come from a high-profile personality like Shata Wale,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the GSPD in a new press release has acknowledged the apology from Shatta Wale and his team.

“We accept the apology and appreciate their commitment to promoting inclusivity as there is a need for all of us to work together and create a more inclusive environment for all, regardless of disabilities.”

“We would also like to use this opportunity to thank all members of the disability community for their patience and all stakeholders for their support. Let us be mindful of the reality that disability can be anyone's lot anytime,” they noted.