Former President Mahama visits family of late Mawuena Dumor Trebarh

Zadok Kwame Gyesi May - 03 - 2024 , 17:06

Former President John Dramani Mahama has paid a visit to Professor Ernest Dumor, the father of the late Mawuena Dumor Trebarh.

Mrs. Trebarh - the first female CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) - passed away in the evening of Wednesday, April 10, 2024, following a recent period of illness.

Mrs. Trebarh was a prominent figure in Ghanaian business. She notably served as the first female CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) from 2013 to 2017.

Her career spanned various leadership roles across multiple industries and politics. She began her career as Ghana's first female underground exploration geologist at Ashanti Goldfields Company Ltd. She later held positions as head of Corporate Communications at Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd. and head of Corporate Services at Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN).

The former President who shared some photos of his engagement with the family of the late Mrs Trebarh on social media said, "I paid a somber and emotional visit to the residence of Professor Ernest Dumor to express my condolences to him and the family on the death of their beloved daughter, sister and mother, Mawuena Dumor Trebarh."

He described Mrs Mawuena Trebarh as "a remarkable woman who left an indelible impact on the lives of those around her."

For him, she will be remembered and cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her, saying "It’s a great loss to us all, but our hearts at this moment go out to Prof and her little girl."