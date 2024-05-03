VIDEO: We are in the era of dum siesie, dumsor happened under Mahama - NAPO

Kweku Zurek May - 03 - 2024 , 16:27

At a Government Assurances Committee meeting today in Accra, Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh alias NAPO addressed concerns about ongoing power outages, locally referred to as 'dumsor'.

Advertisement

He mentioned that these outages are not comparable to what he described as the prolonged and severe electricity shortages experienced during the John Mahama administration.

Mr. Opoku Prempeh clarified, “…I told you that when I got to the Ministry we’ve gone past the era where we had 72 to 96 days of lights out and six hours of lights on. We are in the era of ‘dum siesie’ which is profoundly different from dumsor.”

He specifically pointed out that the 'dumsor' crisis, characterized by long periods of power cuts, was a hallmark of the previous administration.



“Dumsor as inflicted on Ghanaians has only happened as characterised His excellency John Dramani Mahama’s governance. He is the only president on record that for four years that he reigned, for four years that he ruled, for four years that he governed, there was ‘dum dum dum.’ If the non-partisan colleague says that now it is worse, then I don’t know where his realities lie,” he asserted.

However, Oti Bless, the Ranking Member on the Government Assurances Committee, countered this by highlighting former President Mahama's efforts to address the 'dumsor' issue before the end of his term.

Despite President Akufo-Addo's assurance of resolving the power crisis, reports indicate that many parts of the country are still grappling with unreliable electricity supply.

Watch the video below;