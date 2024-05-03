Ghana news Appiatse back to life - Vice-President hands over 124 houses to residents

May - 03 - 2024

From total ruins, the Appiatse community, destroyed by explosives meant for a mining site two years ago, is back with a new lease of life following the inauguration of the Appiatse Reconstruction project.

The first phase of the reconstruction of residential infrastructure and social amenities for the farming community located between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality in the Western Region consists of 124 housing units, a kindergarten, a six-unit classroom block with sanitation facilities and the construction of roads within the community.

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, handed over the 124 houses completed under the project to accommodate about 870 residents of the community at a ceremony held on the location yesterday.

The housing units, which were constructed within 18 months, are made up of 41 one-bedroom apartments, 35 two-bedrooms, 23 three-bedrooms, 15 four-bedrooms, eight five-bedroom apartments, one six-bedroom and one seven-bedroom apartments.



Attendees

The ceremony was attended by key personalities such as the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor; the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker; the Chairperson of the Appiatse Reconstruction Committee, Benito Owusu-Bio; the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah; the Chairperson of the Minerals Commission Board, Barbara Oteng Gyasi, and the Appiatse Reconstruction project architect, Charles Blankson Hermans.

The new Appiatse community

Also present were traditional rulers, including the Omanhene of Wassa Amenfi, Tetrete Akuamoah Sakyi, and the Divisional Chief of Wassa Fiase, Nana Atta Kwadwo Brembi II.

Ghanaian resilience

Dr Bawumia described the reconstruction of Appiatse as a rebirth of the town and a turning point in the lives of the residents. “Today, we gather at this same venue, not just to commemorate the tragic event, but also to celebrate resilience, compassion and the indomitable spirit of the people of Appiatse”.

“While mourning those who lost their lives through this tragic incident, we stand in solidarity with the survivors who bear both physical and emotional wounds, and recognise the heroic efforts of our emergency responders, exemplified in the selflessness that defines our nation,” the Vice-President said.

Dr Bawumia reminded all about how adversity had a way of revealing strength “to rise, rebuild and re-imagine”. “From this tragedy emerged resilience. The resilience to rebuild the community. The resilience to bring hope to the suffering, and the unwavering commitment to lift up the downtrodden,” the Vice-President said.

He assured the residents that the government would do all within its means to ensure the completion of the second and third phases of the project. Again, the Vice-President said while the government took delight in rebuilding the Appiatse community, it was also committed to ensuring that those who were battling for their lives were supported to fully recover.

He said the contributions by various stakeholders and individuals towards the reconstruction of the Appiatse community had shown that in times of adversity, the full potential of the Ghanaian would come to bear.



Lands minister eulogised

Dr Bawumia commended the Lands and Natural Resources Minister for leading the way to ensure that the project was completed. "The Lands Minister is a deliverer; he gets things done; and that is why I call him the bulldozer minister. I count on him to ensure that the remaining two phases are done," he said.

Promise

For his part, Mr Jinapor said the reconstruction of a modern and green community at Appiatse demonstrated the government's commitment to addressing the needs of all citizens. “If anyone thought that the government cannot keep its promise, the Akufo-Addo government has promised and delivered houses for Appiatse; we have proven that there is a government in Ghana that can deliver development to the people in times of need,” he said.

Mr Jinapor assured the people of Appiatse that the government would do everything within its power to finish work on the remainder two phases of the reconstruction project. He said phase two of the project had been completed with the payment of money to 50 people whose buildings were affected by the explosion to undertake repair and rehabilitation works.

He said the Vice-President would cut the sod for the commencement of work on phase three, which consists of the construction of 67 additional buildings with other facilities at the peripheries of the new community.

Appreciation

For his part, the Western Regional Minister said the Western Region was grateful to the President for helping to reconstruct the Appiatse community. Mr Darko-Mensah said the houses would help to breathe life into Appiatse and restore livelihoods.

In a nostalgic manner, Nana Brembi II said the people of Appiatse were filled with gratitude to the government for coming to their aid after the disaster. He said the reconstruction of the town was the first step to bringing full life back to the community.

In addition, he stressed the need to see to the welfare of persons who were still battling for their lives in hospitals and at home.

Background

On January 20, 2022, a truck, with registration number WR 2252-18, en route to the Chirano Gold Mines in the Western North Region, exploded. The explosion occurred at Appiatse, which is between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region, killing 16 people and completely destroying the community.

Following that explosion, the government set up the Appiatse Support Fund to mobilise funds for the rebuilding of the community, while the Appiatse Reconstruction Committee was to oversee the reconstruction of the community.

The Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority (LUSPA) prepared a local plan for the reconstruction of the Appiatse community in conformity with the Western Regional Spatial Development Scheme.

The plan was primarily focused on residential development and blended with complementary land uses such as educational, health services, civic and cultural, commercial, open, recreational spaces and light industrial enclaves to keep the area socially and economically sustainable.

The community has been designed to accommodate about 870 people on 205.64 acres of land. The plan provided for 637 parcels of land covering 79.1 acres of the total land area for residential development.

The scope of work included the construction of 124 new housing units and the rehabilitation of 416 buildings that suffered various physical and structural damages to give it a new face.

It also made adequate protection for environmentally sensitive areas, while providing 26 green spaces, made up of the Appiatse Disaster Memorial Park, recreational areas, riparian buffers and reserves.

About 13.21km of access roads and 58 road links have been created in the plan as access ways to ensure adequate route options for various modes of transport in the community.

In addition, the right of way for the access roads is expected to accommodate planting areas and utility corridors for electricity, sewage and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure.