(PICTURES)Elmina Fishing Harbour welcomes first-ever cruise liner, SH Vega

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Apr - 20 - 2024 , 14:58

It’s probably another win and boost for Ghana’s tourism industry when the Elmina Fishing Harbour welcomed its first-ever cruise liner, the SH Vega on Thursday, April 18.

Ghana continues to fare well as a favourite destination of cruise passengers worldwide with Tema and Takoradi being the traditional Ports of call.

It was a historic moment when the Elmina Fishing Port by the over 280 capacity passenger vessel, SH Vega, had on board a total of 115 persons, comprising 106 passengers and nine crew.

The tourists toured Elmina castle and its township, the Batik making Centre at Global Mamas in Elmina, the Kakum National Park and the Cape coast castle amidst traditional drumming and some dance lessons.

The vessel, SH Vega, dropped its anchor in the Elmina waters, about 8.8 cables away from the port’s main breakwater. It then lowered its Zodiac (inflatable boats) into the water before carefully disembarking the 115 passengers and crew members into the zodiac in safe batches.

The nationalities of the passengers aboard the cruise vessel included Australia, Austria, China, France, Germany, Greece, Russia, and Nigeria among others. The vessel had previously sailed to some ports including Angola, Benin, Congo, Gabon, Togo and São Tomé.

“This game-changing moment for the cruise liner business in Ghana showcases our limitless possibilities and the excellent potential for the tourism industry in the Central Region and Ghana.

"We stand proud of this historic moment," CEO, Ghana Tourism Authority, Àkwasi Agyeman said.

