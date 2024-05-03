Invest in us and we will make you proud - Paralympic Committee

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 03 - 2024 , 15:32

The president of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC), Sampson Deen has made a passionate appeal to government and corporate entities to invest in their athletes as the team wrap up preparations for the final qualification series to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in August.

Advertisement

Mr Deen made the appeal at a press briefing in Accra to officially welcome home five of their Para athletes who participated in one of the qualifications Grand Prix in Marrakech, Morocco.

The players were Zinabu Issah who won two gold medals in the F57 discus women event in a time of 26.66 seconds and in F57 shot put also in a time 7.94 seconds and Edmund Govina who won bronze in the men’s F46 discus throw within a time of 18.04 seconds.

The rest were Amos Ahiagah and Diana Kuubetege who could not win any medals but improved on their record which put them in a good position to secure qualifications.

Addressing the press, Mr. Deen said: “If government or corporate institutions in Ghana will invest just five percent of the amount of money spent on football, the national para team will win laurels for the nation and make the nation proud.”

Sampson Deen speaking at the press briefing

“The para team has never returned home from a competition without a medal under my leadership as the president of the National Paralympic Committee”

“We have been successful at all international competitions and we will continue to be successful”. Without any doubt Mr Samson Deen was full of praise for the athletes as well as their technical team for good show they put up in Marrakech," he added.

He was optimistic Ghana will have at least eight representations in para athletics, para powerlifting, para table tennis, para tennis , para swimming, para badminton, para cycling and para taekwondo to hoist the flag of Ghana in the August 2024 Paris Paralympic games.