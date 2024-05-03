Next article: Ban on drumming and noise-making starts on May 6

I will partner the media to protect our natural resources - Former President Mahama

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse May - 03 - 2024 , 17:38

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged the media to leverage its influence to expose practices that harm the environment and Ghana’s natural resources.

In social media post to commemorate the 2024 World Press Freedom Day, Mr Mahama, who is also the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), said journalism plays a vital role in tackling the severe environmental challenges both in Ghana and around the globe.

“Unfortunately, our media's failure to effectively hold the government accountable for critical environmental issues such as illegal mining (galamsey), deforestation, and worsening sanitation is a matter of alarming concern,” he said.

The former President said the ongoing degradation of the nation’s water bodies and forests poses significant threats not only to the environment, but the health and livelihoods of communities.

For him, it is crucial that the media inspires society and relevant authorities into action by using its power to expose harmful activities.

Mr Mahama therefore pledged to collaborate with journalists to foster a more transparent and accountable framework that emphasises sustainable development and environmental conservation.

“As a leader committed to building the Ghana we want, I am steadfast in my commitment to fostering a stronger partnership between the government and the media. Together, we will protect our natural resources for the benefit of future generations,” he said.

“On this World Press Freedom Day, let us reaffirm our dedication to journalism's crucial role in confronting the environmental crisis and shaping a better future for everyone,” former President Mahama added.

Background

World Press Freedom day is observed annually on May 3 to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press and remind governments of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression enshrined under Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This year's commemoration was dedicated to the importance of journalism and freedom of expression in the context of the current global environmental crisis under the theme; "A Press for the Planet."