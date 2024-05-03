Police invite Kwadaso MP, 2 temporary officers of EC over alleged electoral offence

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics May - 03 - 2024 , 18:18

The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigation into the alleged electoral offence involving some temporary officers of the Electoral Commission and a Member of Parliament for Kwadaso for their various roles in the said act during the Ejisu by-election.

Advertisement

During the Ejisu by-election the Kwadaso MP was captured in a video conversing with electoral officers. At one point, he approached a table manned by some officers and offered them a white envelope, which they appeared hesitant to accept. Dr. Nyarko then placed the envelope on the table and departed.

The EC later issued a statement explaining that the purported bribe was for lunch.

The Kwadaso MP later in an interview refuted claims that he attempted to bribe electoral officers during the Ejisu constituency by-election held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

The incident, however, compelled the Electoral Commission to withdraw the officers involved and refer the matter to the police for investigation.

The police in a statement on Friday, May 3, 2024, said the persons involved in the incident, namely, George Sasu, Regina Serwaa and Dr Kingsley Nyarko, have subsequently been invited by the Police to assist the investigation and their statements duly taken.

The police also indicated that it is working together with the Electoral Commission as the investigation continues.