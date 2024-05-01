Next article: 'Yɛkɔ wale..wish me luck'- Akwaboah announces he is getting married

Jnr Pope’s Burial: Seek information from planning committee – Family to public

DailyPost.Ngr Showbiz News May - 01 - 2024 , 21:27

The family of John Paul Odonwodo, a.k.a Junior Pope, has urged the public to rely solely on information from the Central Planning Committee, CPC, for his burial.

The elder brother to Junior Pope, Mr Ivor Odonwodo, said this in a statement.

The statement noted that the family was heartbroken by his death and were finding consolation in the impact of his life.

“His life was characterized by love of God, love of family, love of community and being a beacon of positive energy to all who had come across him,” he said.

According to him, what the family owes him is a befitting farewell, hence the setting up of the burial committee by the family.

“We enjoin the public to rely solely on information put out by the committee on the funeral rites.

“The tentative date of burial for our fallen hero is May 17, while the programme of events around his farewell is being finalised with the family

“The Funeral Poster encapsulating these events will be shared by the CPC with the general public shortly,” he said.