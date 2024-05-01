Next article: Do you want to know if you are a side chick? Read this!

'Yɛkɔ wale..wish me luck'- Akwaboah announces he is getting married

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 01 - 2024 , 19:40

The month of May seems to have lots of good tidings for highlife musician, Akwaboah, who has sent the social media on fire today with the announcement that he is getting married.

In a Facebook post earlier today, Akwaboah wrote, “Yɛkɔ wale..wish me luck”, to officially tell his tons of fans and admirers that he is getting married.

Even though he didn’t give details of the marriage ceremony, it is believed that Akwaboah will tie the knot with his love throb this weekend. Already, pre-wedding pictures of the couple are trending on social media.

Definitely, Akwaboah’s popular love songs such as I Do Love You, Hye Me Bo, Hold Me Down, Love Unfair, In Love and hit track Obiaa featuring Cina Soul will be bursting out from the turntables at the wedding ceremony.

Indeed, just like one of the titles of his songs, Akwaboah Jnr has found his “Number One”.

Congratulations to the couple.

PHOTO CREDIT: Manuel Photography