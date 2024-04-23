Actress Yvonne Nelson calls for protest against erratic power supply

Graphic Online Showbiz News Apr - 23 - 2024 , 09:31

Actress Yvonne Nelson has urged policy think tank IMANI Africa to spearhead a protest against the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government regarding the inconsistent power situation in the country issue known as "dumsor."

Advertisement

This call to action comes amidst recent episodes of intermittent power outages in Ghana.

Ghana faced severe electricity shortages in 2015, causing widespread frustration among citizens. At that time, Ms. Nelson organized a large-scale protest dubbed: #DumsorMustStop against the John Mahama administration over the erratic power supply.

IMANI Ghana, a prominent policy think tank, played a pivotal role in the success of the protest back in 2015. The vigil, which saw the participation of numerous Ghanaian celebrities, shed light on the adverse effects of power cuts on daily life.

On April 17, 2024, residents in the Ashanti region organized a nighttime vigil in Kumasi to address the dumsor challenges. Hundreds of protesters marched against the electricity supply issues, expressing their discontent with the unpredictable power supply and frequent unannounced blackouts.

Energy experts and citizens have voiced criticism against the government's handling of the situation.

Ms. Nelson, in a statement on social media on Monday, mentioned that she is awaiting IMANI's invitation to join the vigil, reminiscent of their collaboration in 2015.

"IMANI Ghana, can we mobilize another vigil? I've been anticipating your outreach, just as you did years ago (your team greatly contributed to the success of our demonstration). I'm extending my own outreach. The NPP and its leadership, including @NAkufoAddo, have disregarded the concerns of Ghanaians. DUMSORMUSTSTOP," she remarked.