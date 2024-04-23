See who won what at Ghana Comedy Awards
The much anticipated Ghana Comedy Awards took place over the weekend ,and as promises, it was an exciting experience with lots of glitz, glamour and humour from Ghana's best Comedians.
The event recognised by the Creative Republic, saw a spectacular organisation, celebrating outstanding comedians in Ghana, including Lekzy Decomic, Clemento Suarez, OB Amponsah, AKA Ebenezer, and many others, who were honored for their contributions to the comedy scene during the year under review.
The scheme also saw a beautiful ceremony, celebrating the Legendary Hon. Fritz Baffour, an Icon and trailblazer of the Comedy Industry for decades.
The night was full of fun and entertainment with performances from OB Amponsah, Lekzy Decomic, Asia Barcelona, Ebenezer Dwomoh and many other wonderful Comedians.
There were musical performances as it came with a surprise from Jupiter, Apaatse and others at the climax of the event.
Below are the winners of the various categories of the biggest night of Ghanaian Comedy, GHANA COMEDY AWARDS 2024.
Comic Influencer of the Year - Comedian Waris
Comedy Skit Act of the Year - MJ the Comedian
Comic Cartoonist/Animator of the Year - Tilapia the Cartoonist
Most Popular Comedian of the Year - OB Amponsah
Standup Comedian of the Year - Lekzy Decomic
Comedy Theatre/Play Act of the Year - Clemento Suarez
Comedian of the Year - Lekzy Decomic
Comedy Actor of the Year - Aka Ebenezer
Comedy Actress of the Year - Roselyn Ngissah
Comedy Discovery of the Year - Kwaku Forty
Comic Media Personality of the Year
Dan Kweku Yeboah – Peace FM
Comic MC/Orator of the Year – Okokobioko
Comic Music Act of the Year - Ajeezay
Female Comedian of the Year - Jacinta Ocansey
Student Comedian of the Year - Mr. Laughter - KNUST
Unsung Comedian of the Year - Comedian Manuel
Slapstick Comic Act of the Year - Father Ankrah
Comedy Club of the Year - 2927 Comedy Club
Comedy Special of the Year
Can Pain Message – Lekzy Decomic
Comedy Series of the Year (TV/Online) - Party Office on Akwaaba Magic
Comedy Program of the Year (TV/Radio/Online) - Half Serious Show (GHOne TV)
Comedy Event of the Year (Play/Show/Theatre)
Laugh It Off – Parrot Mouth