Next article: Actress Yvonne Nelson calls for protest against erratic power supply

See who won what at Ghana Comedy Awards

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Apr - 23 - 2024 , 09:41

The much anticipated Ghana Comedy Awards took place over the weekend ,and as promises, it was an exciting experience with lots of glitz, glamour and humour from Ghana's best Comedians.

Advertisement

The event recognised by the Creative Republic, saw a spectacular organisation, celebrating outstanding comedians in Ghana, including Lekzy Decomic, Clemento Suarez, OB Amponsah, AKA Ebenezer, and many others, who were honored for their contributions to the comedy scene during the year under review.

The scheme also saw a beautiful ceremony, celebrating the Legendary Hon. Fritz Baffour, an Icon and trailblazer of the Comedy Industry for decades.

The night was full of fun and entertainment with performances from OB Amponsah, Lekzy Decomic, Asia Barcelona, Ebenezer Dwomoh and many other wonderful Comedians.

There were musical performances as it came with a surprise from Jupiter, Apaatse and others at the climax of the event.

Below are the winners of the various categories of the biggest night of Ghanaian Comedy, GHANA COMEDY AWARDS 2024.

Comic Influencer of the Year - Comedian Waris

Comedy Skit Act of the Year - MJ the Comedian

Comic Cartoonist/Animator of the Year - Tilapia the Cartoonist

Most Popular Comedian of the Year - OB Amponsah

Standup Comedian of the Year - Lekzy Decomic

Comedy Theatre/Play Act of the Year - Clemento Suarez

Comedian of the Year - Lekzy Decomic

Comedy Actor of the Year - Aka Ebenezer

Comedy Actress of the Year - Roselyn Ngissah

Comedy Discovery of the Year - Kwaku Forty

Comic Media Personality of the Year

Dan Kweku Yeboah – Peace FM

Comic MC/Orator of the Year – Okokobioko

Comic Music Act of the Year - Ajeezay

Female Comedian of the Year - Jacinta Ocansey

Student Comedian of the Year - Mr. Laughter - KNUST

Unsung Comedian of the Year - Comedian Manuel

Slapstick Comic Act of the Year - Father Ankrah

Comedy Club of the Year - 2927 Comedy Club

Comedy Special of the Year

Can Pain Message – Lekzy Decomic

Comedy Series of the Year (TV/Online) - Party Office on Akwaaba Magic

Comedy Program of the Year (TV/Radio/Online) - Half Serious Show (GHOne TV)

Comedy Event of the Year (Play/Show/Theatre)

Laugh It Off – Parrot Mouth