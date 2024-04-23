Bobrisky files appeal against 6-month sentence

Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, popularly as Bobrisky, has taken legal action against the recent verdict handed down by a Federal High Court in Lagos State.

On Monday, the self acclaimed Mommy of Lagos filed a notice of appeal challenging the six-month maximum sentence imposed on him by Justice A.O. Awogboro.



The sentence was a result of charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), centered on alleged abuse of the Nigerian currency, the naira.



Despite pleading guilty to the four counts before the court, Bobrisky was sentenced to six months in prison without the option of a fine.



In response, the cross-dresser's counsel, Bimbo Kusanu, has petitioned the Court of Appeal to overturn the sentence and replace it with a N50,000 fine for each count.



He argues that the trial court's decision to impose the maximum sentence was unjust, especially considering Okuneye's lack of prior criminal convictions and his cooperation with the authorities throughout the legal process.



Furthermore, Kusanu contends that the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) provides avenues for lesser sentences, which the trial court failed to consider.



He asserts that his client's positive antecedents and his plea of guilt should have been weighed in determining a more lenient punishment.



According to him, the trial court's failure to exercise discretion appropriately has resulted in a miscarriage of justice against his client.



To him, the appellant's prompt response to the EFCC's invitation and the severity of the sentence is disproportionate to the nature of the offense.