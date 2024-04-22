Next article: The story of how a doctor gave KODA wrong medication for eight months

Men are crazy but we can’t do without them – Tiwa Savage

Apr - 22 - 2024

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has said despite the “crazy” nature of men, women can’t do without them.

Savage, who recently released a collaborative song with Simi titled ‘Men Are Crazy,’ said she relished working with the ‘Duduke’ crooner.

Speaking recently on MTV Live and reported by Nigeria’s Daily Post, she described their collaboration as “magical” as she noted that Simi is “a queen in Afrobeats”.

She said, “My collaboration with Simi is titled ‘Men Are Crazy But I Still Want One In My Bed.’ The inspiration behind it is that men are crazy but we can’t do without them.

“Simi is somebody that I’ve always wanted to work with. She is a queen in Afrobeats so both of us coming together on such an amazing track is magical.”

