Previous article: ECOWAS convenes a retreat of its Council of the Wise

Glovo's exit plan: Delivery riders express serious worries over source of income

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Apr - 30 - 2024 , 13:11

Some dispatch riders of food delivery platform, Glovo, have expressed major concerns over how to make ends meet following the announcement by the company to end its operations in Ghana.

Advertisement

Announcing its intentions via email to its partners, the company cited profitability issues encountered within the Ghanaian market as the major factor driving it out of the country.

The company, however, plans to shift its attention to other African countries.

READ: Glovo to cease operations in Ghana May 10

Glovo provides a convenient and safe way for people to access meals while minimising contact with others. The company gained more prominence during the COVID-19 period.



Many restaurants and food joints rely on Glovos' services to deliver food to their customers within Accra and other major cities in Ghana.

The riders said working for Glovo had offered them and many youth a stable source of income which they feel would be threatened if the company carries out its planned decision.