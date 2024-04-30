MOBA to introduce model for excellence

Joshua Bediako Koomson Apr - 30 - 2024 , 12:17

The new President (Ebusuapanyin) of Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA), Moses Kwasi Baiden Jnr, has pledged to introduce a sustainable model to nurture students of the school to make a global impact.

Advertisement

He said the model would only be accessible to those who could afford to pay to have the best education. That, Mr Baiden Jnr said, was because the government’s funding to the school, which is about $400,000 annually, was inadequate to cater for the over 3,700 students.

He said the situation was hindering the school's ability to effectively nurture students who could make a global impact, hence the new model, which would be instituted during his tenure and help to bring the school back to its pedestal as the greatest in the country.

The president, however, added that there would be subsidised costs for brilliant, needy students who would be selected through a needs-assessment system and awarded scholarships based on meritocracy.

Mr Baiden Jnr, who is also the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Margins Group, made the promise during his induction as the new Ebusuapanyin of the MOBA at the Calvary Methodist Church in Accra last Sunday.

He was part of a 10-member national executive committee (NEC), which was inducted to oversee the activities of the national alumni for a five-year term, renewable for another term.

Other members

The other members are the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), David Tetteh-Amey (Vice-President); William Parry Aboagye (representative of the over 50-year groups); Dr John Tewiah Manful and James Ebenezer Kobina, representatives of the 40 to 49-year groups; Daniel Kofi Andoh and Philip-Jones, representatives of the 30 to 39-year groups; David Kobina Anan Indome and Joseph Benjamin Kwesi Kum Dadson, representatives of the 20 to 29-year groups, and Theophilus Saki Sosi, representative of the 10 to 19 year groups.

The induction was to seek divine guidance for the new leadership and formally introduce them to MOBA members and the general public. The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Rt Rev. Paul Kwabena Boafo, prayed for God to grant them the courage to lead and the humility to serve and stand for the good of the school and the society at large.

Ownership

Mr Baiden Jnr said the ownership and management of the school would be returned to MOBA and the Methodist Church, who would collaborate with the government to run it as a non-profit institution limited by guarantee and adequately funded to set it back on its path.

He also said there would be a new physical infrastructure benchmarked to global standards that would optimise space and environment and determine optimised benchmark ratios of the best schools with the best infrastructure.

The president said, he would make sure the school attracted and paid the best market prices for the highest calibre of managers and teachers excellent in their fields and passionate about passing down the spirit and values of the school to the next generation.

Sermon

The Administrative Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Rt Rev. Michael Agyakwa Bossman, said leadership was a gift from God and how it was managed could also become a gift to God.

He said new council members were called by God into leadership and, therefore, must discharge their duty effectively. “We must help to unearth the potential of these young people and prepare them for life ahead of them.

What we do for them at this level will help to put them in a position to realise their maximum potential in the future,” the administrative bishop added.