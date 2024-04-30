Next article: Here are the contributors for the reconstruction of Appiatse (LIST)

Glovo to cease operations in Ghana May 10

Kweku Zurek Apr - 30 - 2024 , 06:55

Glovo, a prominent food delivery platform, has announced its decision to end operations in Ghana by May 10, 2024, marking a significant withdrawal from the Ghanaian market after investing €3.5 million ($3.7 million) to expand its services over the past two years.

The company conveyed this development to its network of restaurant partners via email, attributing its decision to profitability issues encountered within the Ghanaian market. As a result, Glovo will shift its focus towards consolidating its presence in other African markets such as Morocco, Uganda, Kenya, Côte d'Ivoire, and Nigeria.

In a statement sent via email, Glovo mentioned, "While we recognise the potential of the Ghana market, building a stronger position in the market and achieving profitability would require substantial investment over an extended period of time. This is why we have decided to redirect our resources towards the other 23 countries where Glovo operates, enabling us better serve the millions of customers who use Glovo app everyday".

The announcement also clarified that as of 10 p.m. on May 10, 2024, the Glovo app would cease to accept orders in Ghana. Moreover, outstanding payments owed to restaurant partners will be settled in accordance with the terms and conditions agreed upon.

In 2021, Co-founder Sacha Michaud expressed optimism about Glovo's prospects in Ghana, emphasizing ongoing investments to extend services across all regions of the country and offer convenience to its users. He highlighted Ghana's growing population and increased Internet penetration as favorable factors for business growth.

Despite collaborating with around 400 partners in Accra, including pharmacies, groceries, electronics, and restaurants, Glovo Ghana encountered challenges amidst the promising market conditions mentioned by Michaud. The order growth for Glovo Ghana services fluctuated between 30-45 percent on a monthly basis.

Industry reports suggest that Ghana's online food delivery sector is anticipated to generate revenue of US$224.60 million in 2024, with an annual growth rate of 19.37% (CAGR 2024-2029), potentially reaching a market volume of US$544.30 million by 2029.

Glovo's decision aligns with similar actions taken by other industry players; Jumia halted its services in Ghana in December 2023, while Bolt Food has exited operations in Nigeria and South Africa but remains active in Ghana.