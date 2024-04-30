124 First phase housing units for Appiatse ready

More than 120 housing units have been completed for occupancy at Appiatse, a farming community between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality in the Western Region, more than two years after it was hit by a tragedy.

The reconstruction was necessitated by an explosion that reduced the entire settlement to ground zero, claiming more than a dozen lives and destroying property and livelihoods.

124 Units

After the unfortunate incident, the government immediately commenced the reconstruction process which has seen the completion of 124 housing units and auxiliary facilities for the victims.

The newly built structures, ranging from one-bedroom to seven-bedroom units, come with enhanced facilities, including a market, six-unit classroom and kindergarten blocks, inner roads, water and electricity, a drainage system and a water storage system.

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is expected to inaugurate the buildings, which is the first phase of the reconstruction project, and pave the way for the start of the second phase.

Residents expressed joy and gratitude to the government and donors who supported the project, saying even though the project had taken some time beyond the one-year estimated period for completion, they could now have some comfort, with hope for the commencement of the second phase.



Background

In January 2022, a vehicle carrying about 10 tonnes of mining explosives to the Chirano Mines collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the detonation of the explosives which levelled the entire community.

A ravaging blaze, accompanied by plumes of smoke, spread from the point of the explosion, scattered hundreds of residential and commercial buildings in the community and left many travellers trapped.

More than a dozen casualties were recorded to have suffered from varied forms of deformity, with some still in hospital. Some of the people who are healed had to lose their sources of livelihood.

Aside from the loss of lives and life-threatening injuries that came with the explosion, the disaster has imposed a heavy financial burden on survivors. The situation is dire especially for those who are still on sick beds.



Tents

The victims were moved into tents which came with many hardships due to the bad weather, but the ministry and the reconstruction committee roofed an uncompleted building started by a mining company to provide them with shelter.

The Lands and Natural Resources Ministry ensured that the government went every length to see to it that the community was rebuilt to provide the people with permanent accommodation.