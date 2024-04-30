GWR: Seidu Rafiwu ends 4-day walk-a-thon from Techiman to Accra at Independence Square

Apr - 30 - 2024

Seidu Rafiwu, the young Ghanaian man contending for the Guinness World Records title for longest walk by an individual has completed the journey at the Independence Square in Accra today.

Rafiwu started his journey on Saturday, April 27 and completed the 383 km walk journey in 96 hours from Techiman to Accra.

He climaxed his record attempt earlier today at the Independence square in Osu, Accra.

Just before noonday, he posted on Facebook, “Alhamdulillah, finally we made it. A big thanks to everyone who helped made this a reality”, signaling the end of his walkathon attempt.

Rafiwu’s Guinness World Record hasn’t been without controversies with reports of being rushed to the hospital due to exhaustion almost marring his attempt on Saturday.

However, he later debunked the rumours, and explained that the said viral video of him receiving treatment in the ambulance was part of his scheduled recovery session by his medical team.

The current walking marathon record was set by America’s Jesse Casteneda in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA, on September 1976 after walking for 228.930 kilometres.

It’s the hope of Ghanaians that Seidu Rafiwu’s attempt will be successful.