Finally, He's been arrested!!!

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 04 - 2024 , 09:02

Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested renowned social media personality and controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky.

The arrest, which took place in Lagos on Wednesday night, comes in the wake of allegations surrounding the abuse of the Nigerian currency, the naira.

Bobrisky, a figure often in the spotlight for various controversies, has now found himself in the custody of the EFCC at their Lagos Command.

According to Dele Oyewale, the spokesperson for the EFCC, Bobrisky's detention is connected to accusations of naira abuse, including the spraying and mutilation of naira notes.

Confirming the arrest, Oyewale emphasised the seriousness with which the EFCC views the integrity of the national currency.

"Bobrisky is with us. He was arrested last night in Lagos, and he is at our Lagos command. We arrested him for alleged abuse of naira notes, spraying of naira notes, and currency mutilation, among others," stated Oyewale.

While the investigation into the matter is ongoing, the EFCC has indicated that Bobrisky will face charges in court in due course.