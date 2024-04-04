EDITOR'S LENS: Ayekoo Telecel Ghana Music Awards, nominees!

EXCITEMENT is building up for the biggest night on the country’s music industry calendar—the 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), former Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

With the recent unveiling of the nominees, the stage is all set for a night of jubilation and recognition of Ghana music's finest talents.

Scheduled for June 1, 2024, the Telecel Ghana Music Awards promises to be a spectacle, honouring the outstanding achievements and contributions of Ghanaian artistes across diverse genres. From the seasoned veterans to the emerging talents.

Graphic Showbiz extends warm congratulations to musicians who made it to the nominations list. Truly, you have wowed fans, music enthusiasts and the industry with your creativity, passion and dedication to your craft for the year under review.

Similarly, Graphic Showbiz commends the organisers for their dedication and commitment to honouring Ghanaian music talents. Consistently being at the forefront of recognising excellence in the industry is no small feat and we applaud their efforts in this regard.

However, amidst the celebrations, genuine concerns have also been raised by industry stakeholders regarding the nomination process.

Sound engineer Buddy RoRo took to social media to express his dismay, highlighting what he perceived as a lack of due diligence in compiling the list of nominees. His sentiment echoes that of others who feel that the selection process may not have been as transparent and fair as it should be.

One of such persons is songstress Sista Afia who feels sidelined despite what she sees as her considerable efforts in the industry.

Rapper Amerado also voiced his disappointment at being excluded from the Most Popular Song of the Year category, despite his song Kwaku Ananse’s undeniable popularity and impact.

These are but few of the concerns that have been raised since the release of nominees for this year’s edition.

It is imperative that these concerns are not dismissed but addressed in a transparent and constructive manner when the aggrieved musicians and stakeholders seek redress during the one week open window period.

The integrity of the TGMA scheme relies on its fairness and credibility and it is essential for organisers to uphold these principles.

