DopeNation thrill fans at Me Boafo Easterfest concert

Naima Rahim Showbiz News Apr - 03 - 2024 , 23:00

The atmosphere at the forecourt of BeKind Mart at Asamankese in the Eastern region was charged with great fun and happiness when Hiplife duo, Dope Nation performed at Me Boafo Easterfest concert on Sunday, March 31.

The concert was the climax of a series of activities that Me Boafo Foundation, a non-governmental Organisation (NGO), had undertaken at Asamankese in line with their commitment to support the less privileged.

Hence, prior to the concert on Sunday, the foundation held an Easter feast for residents, health walk, health screening, among other activities on Saturday.

However, the main deal for residents was perhaps the concert which had hundreds of revellers throng to the venue where the action was taking place.

By 2:00pm, the concert had kicked off with Genius music Hub band, WKM Dance Crew and some up and coming artistes such as Skuul fees, Longation, Ayowa, Kwame Ben Jii creating the right moods before Dope Nation mounted the stage at about 10:00pm.

The thunderous cheers that greeted their presence on stage was admirable and the twins lived up to the billing performing some of their well-known songs such as Bebi Ye Shi, Uh Huh, Naami, Gboza and Zenabu.

The ecstatic crowd sang along to the songs, giving the artistes more energy on stage.

Some of the patrons who spoke with Graphic Showbiz were happy about the whole experience.

According to one of the fans, Gifty Asare, this year’s Asamankese EasterFest is exceptional with the help of Me Boafo Foundation,

“I am a big fan of DopeNation, I only see them on my screen but with the help of Me Boafo Foundation, I have seen them in person today and this really means a lot to me,” Gifty said.

This year’s Easterfest at Asamankese is the second organised by Me Boafo foundation, founded by Dr. Emmanuel Obiri Addo in 2019.

The goal of the foundation has been to support the less privileged across the country. However, Dr Addo acknowledges that partying plays a crucial role in the mental state of individuals.

As such, the annual Easterfest features a concert headlined by a popular artiste to serve as an avenue for people to party.

According to the Public Relations Officer, (PRO) of Me Boafo oundation, Mr. Koblah Desmond, the foundation is focused on the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) goal 1, 2 and 3 which focuses on Health, Education and Poverty eradication.

“If we talk about just educating the public or awareness creation, that is just a basic thing, our core value is to make an impact. We have a broader scope and it is not only within Asamankese” he said.