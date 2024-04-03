Next article: Prince David Osei: I have a calling to be president of Ghana, I’ve dreamt about it

Naa Ashorkor recognised among Top 20 LinkedIn creators in Ghana

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 03 - 2024 , 17:50

Media personality/actress Naa Ashorkor has been named among the Top 20 LinkedIn creators in Ghana for the year 2024.

This recognition was announced by Favikon, a leading AI-powered influencer platform that revolutionises marketing strategies across various industries.

Naa Ashorkor, who is currently the co- host of TV3 New Day show has not only earned reputable recognition as an award-winning actor, and PR practitioner, making waves on traditional media but also in the digital sphere.

With over 20,000 followers on LinkedIn, she has carved a niche for herself as an advocate for women’s issues, mental health awareness, and a brand ambassador with a wealth of experience exceeding a decade in media and TV production.

This esteemed list also includes influential figures such as Selom Adadevoh, CEO of MTN Ghana, Ing Patricia Obo Nai, CEO of Telecel, Fred Swaniker, Founder of CEO SAND Technologies, Edward Asare, a digital marketer, and Dr. Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana.

These individuals have demonstrated their remarkable ability to authentically connect with their followers and leverage social media platforms to shape opinions, trends, and behaviors, thereby making a significant impact on society at large.

Favikon is an AI-powered influencer platform trusted by over 10,000 brands worldwide. With its precise influencer discovery, management, and insights across 600+ industries, Favikon ensures maximum ROI for businesses, brands, agencies, and content creators alike.