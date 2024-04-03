Next article: How I got my stage name – Nollywood actor Segun Arinze

Prince David Osei: I have a calling to be president of Ghana, I’ve dreamt about it

Joy Entertainment Showbiz News Apr - 03 - 2024

Actor Prince David Osei says his aspiration to become the President of Ghana is a divine calling.

According to him, many people assumed he was joking when he first made his ambition known.

However, he believes this is one of the things God has bestowed upon him.

“Everyone in this world has something that God gives to them. Sometimes when you speak, they say you talk big but if you don't say it, it won't manifest.

“It's not even that I want to become a president, I think I have the calling, because I've dreamt it,” the actor said on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z over the weekend.

“What I'm doing here right now today, I dreamt it before becoming a star. I'm not joking. When I was 14 years old, I knew I was going to become somebody popular.

“I didn't know what it was, but I started praying towards it. And in the same way, I saw the president's vision,” Prince David Osei stated.

He told the host Kwame Dadzie that, Prophet Amoako Atta had also made a similar prophecy although they do not know each other well.

Prince David Osei said, “when we say stuff it's not like maybe we are drunk or I might not look like it but who are you to judge? God chooses to make anybody what he wants to make. How many years have you given yourself for this to come to fruition?”

The actor first made his ambitions to be in Ghana’s highest office known in October 2023 drawing scepticism from fans and colleagues.

Taking to Instagram, he drew inspiration from America’s first Black President, Barrack Obama, and believed his dream would one day become a reality.

“No matter how hard I try to avoid the calling, everything shows I have to be the president someday, that’s why my friends in the game don’t want to support me...But what is written is written," he wrote.

"Obama couldn’t pay for his parking tickets, 2 years later he became the president of US...Investors, please gather here ooo...With God everything is possible. Have a blessed week fam,” Prince David Osei added.

Meanwhile, when asked if he would accept an appointment in the next NPP government, the actor said he was not opposed to the idea.

He noted that he would readily accept it if he had the expertise in the area he would being appointed to.