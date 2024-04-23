Next article: See the new charges for acquiring a Ghana Card effective May 1, 2024

Vice President Bawumia off to Italy, to hold talks with Pope Francis

Graphic Online Apr - 23 - 2024 , 14:24

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has embarked on a diplomatic mission to Italy and the Vatican State, aiming to bolster the enduring relationships between Ghana and these European nations.

Advertisement

Departing from Ghana on Monday night, Dr. Bawumia's visit includes planned bilateral discussions, including meetings with His Holiness Pope Francis. The Vice President's discussions with Pope Francis are expected to centre on shared values of love, mercy, and inclusivity, aligning with the Pope's efforts to foster unity and understanding among all peoples globally.

The diplomatic tour underscores Ghana's commitment to peace, justice, and solidarity, aligning with international principles that guide cooperation and mutual benefit among nations.

Accompanied by government officials, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's visit represents a strategic effort to deepen connections and collaboration with the global community, reinforcing Ghana's position as a key player in international relations.

The Vice President's engagements are set to conclude with his return to Ghana on Thursday, April 25, 2024.