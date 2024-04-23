Otumfuo’s 25th Anniversary events: 'Desist from wearing party colours' - Planning Committee

Apr - 23 - 2024

The general public has been advised to refrain from wearing political party colours to the series of events planned for the celebration of the Silver Jubilee of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, currently ongoing at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The members of the Otumfuo’s Silver Jubilee Planning Committee, chaired by the Juabenhene, Daasebre Otuo Siriboe II, has said that "even though we are in an election year, the Asantehene is a unifier, and therefore his grounds should not be used by politicians to pursue their political ambitions."

Nsuase Poku Agyeman II, Otumfuo’s Akyeamehene and a member of the sub-committee for the anniversary, delivered an address on behalf of the committee at a hastily organized press conference held at the office of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs at Manhyia in Kumasi on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

"Asantehene has always stood for everyone. He is the father for all, and all visitors who will be coming must observe that no matter where you are coming from, we are all here to promote no individual or party but to celebrate the Overlord of the Golden Stool," he noted.

He mentioned that since the Asantehene kicked off his anniversary with the launch of a book on Otumfuo Sir Agyeman Prempeh II and continued with a grand food fair (Feast Ghana) held on Monday at Manhyia, pockets of party paraphernalia have been observed among some celebrants, and the committee will do all it can to discourage such individuals from attending upcoming events.

Tomorrow (April 24), marks the celebration of the 'Ahohor Durbar,' where people from all over the world will be paying homage to the Asantehene. This event coincides with Awukudae.

The remaining programs include the 'Fireworks Night,' to be held on Thursday, followed by a Musical Concert and a grand non-denominational Church service to be held at Dwabrem on Friday, marking the exact date the Asantehene ascended the throne 25 years ago.