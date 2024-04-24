Court ceiling collapses following Tuesday’s downpour 
The ceiling of Circuit Court ‘8’ in Accra on Tuesday collapsed, following a downpour. 

The rainstorm destroyed the ceiling and some electrical wiring in the courtroom. 

There was no sitting in the courtroom when the ceiling collapsed. 

A worker who spoke on condition of anonymity said there was no court sitting because the trial judge was on leave and the incident happened fast. 

When the GNA got to the court, the room was filled with debris, but no one was injured. 

Meanwhile, a huge signpost in front of the Ministries Police Station also crumpled, blocking the road to commuters. 

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) officials were seen busily dismantling the metalwork to ensure the free flow of traffic.

