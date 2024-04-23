Previous article: Vice President Bawumia off to Italy, to hold talks with Pope Francis

See the new charges for acquiring a Ghana Card effective May 1, 2024

Graphic Online Apr - 23 - 2024 , 14:03

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has unveiled updated rates for various services related to obtaining the Ghana Card, set to take effect from May 1, 2024.

In a public notice shared on their Facebook page, the NIA cited the implementation of the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations, 2023 (L.I. 2481), passed by Parliament in February 2024, as the basis for these adjustments.

The revised rates apply to three key service areas: First Time Registration, Replacement of Cards, and Personal Information Update Service. Notably, all charges in US dollars will be converted to Ghana cedis for payment purposes.

Here is the breakdown of the updated rates for each service area:

First Time Registration:

- NIA District Office: Free of charge

- NIA Premium Center: GH¢310

- ECOWAS sub-region: US$55

- Rest of Africa: US$75

- Countries outside Africa: US$115

Card Replacement Service:

- NIA District Office: GH¢125

- NIA Premium Center: GH¢420

- ECOWAS sub-region: US$55

- Rest of Africa: US$75

- Countries outside Africa: US$115

Personal Information Update Service:

- Record Update Only - NIA Regional/District Office - Free

- Record Update Only - NIA Premium Centre - GH¢310

- Record Update with replacement of card - NIA Regional/District Office - GH¢60

- Record Update with replacement of card - NIA Premium Centre - GH¢355

- Nationality Update - NIA Regional/District Office - GH¢70

- Nationality Update - NIA Premium Centre - GH¢365

- Record Update Only - ECOWAS sub-region - Free

- Record Update Only - Rest of Africa - Free

- Record Update Only - Countries outside Africa - Free

- Record Update with replacement of card - ECOWAS sub-region - US$27.50

- Record Update with replacement of card - Rest of Africa - US$37.50

- Record Update with replacement of card - Countries outside Africa - US$57.50

These rates are applicable to different regions and categories of individuals, including Ghanaian citizens by birth or naturalization residing in Ghana or abroad, as well as foreign nationals legally residing in Ghana.

The Ghana Card serves as a secure and multi-purpose identification card, enabling verification and authentication for various electronic and physical transactions across public and private services.