Judicial Secretary reverses directive on Ghana Card requirement for court documents

Graphic Online Mar - 01 - 2024 , 18:34

The Office of the Judicial Secretary has reversed its decision to require the presentation of Ghana Cards for the release of court documents to individuals.

Initially, a circular dated January 31, 2024, purportedly issued by Judicial Secretary Justice Cyra Pamela C.A Koranteng, mandated individuals seeking court judgments to provide their Ghana Cards as identification.

However, in a letter addressed to Court Registrars on Thursday, February 29, Justice Cyra Pamela clarified that the circular was not authorized by her.

"I write with reference to a circular issued in the name of the Judicial Secretary, on 31st January 2024 on the subject of proving one’s identity by producing a Ghana card to obtain Judgements. Kindly note that this circular was not authorized by the Judicial Secretary, consequently, it is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect," Justice Cyra Pamela C.A Koranteng stated.

The Office of the Judicial Secretary has assured the issuance of guidelines to prevent fraudulent activities and has urged Court Registrars to comply promptly with forthcoming directives.

"Please expect to receive directives in respect of measures to be taken to curb improper use of court orders by fraudsters. Kindly take note for your immediate compliance."