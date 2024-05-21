Featured

I’ve not advised Canada to reduce visa issuances, disregard 'fake news' - Nana Bediatuo Asante

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson May - 21 - 2024 , 18:19

The Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, has refuted reports suggesting that he has advised the Canadian Embassy to reduce visa issuances to Ghanaians.

The legal team of Mr Bediatuo, has said the report was a complete falsehood and should be disregarded by the public.

“We are instructed to inform the public that the publication referred to supra is palpably false and same should be disregarded and treated with the contempt it deserves,” the rejoinder said.

The online reports alleged that Mr Bediatuo Asante had a secret meeting with Christopher Thornley, the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana where he allegedly advised a reduction in the issuance of visas to stem the increasing numbers of Ghanaians, especially the youth, leaving the country.

However, according to the legal team of Mr Bediatuo, this assertion was not only false but a distortion of facts as Mr Thornley ended his duty as the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana in 2016.

The letter was signed by Gary Nimako Marfo, Managing Partner of Marfo & Associates.