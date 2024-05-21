Team Eternity Ghana’s 'Unplugged Session' was successful (PICTURES)

For many patrons who had thronged the Underbridge Events Centre at East Legon, in Accra on Sunday, May 19, for Team Eternity Ghana’s Unplugged Session, their main aim was to perhaps to enjoy a performance of the group’s most popular single, Defe Defe.

And rightly so as when the group had finished performing a number of their songs namely My Testimony, Yes Sir, Miracle Working God, He Do Am off their Testimony album, patrons eagerly looked forward to dancing to Defe Defe.

As if to tease the guests, the group playfully thanked guests for coming for the event and apologised that they wouldn’t be able to perform Defe Defe since they were tired.

But that was just a test to try their patience since with a chorus voice, patrons were certain not to leave the Underbridge Events Centre without witnessing a performance of their favourite Defe Defe.

If one had been impressed with the stage craft of the lead singer for Defe Defe, Naana Asiedu in the official video, then patrons had a double dose of that energy and grace on the night. The audience danced their hearts outs, cheering the group up with loud applause into the late hours of Sunday.

Since its establishment in 2013, Team Eternity Ghana has steadily risen as one of the vibrant gospel music groups.

However, the group, which has in recent times gained huge public attention for the popularity of its Defe Defe which assumed the No. 1 position on Apple Music Top 100, held the Unplugged Session to create a platform to interact with their fans as well as talk more about themselves.

The event began with the team members sharing their experiences and how their journey began. It was inspiring to know that just like every other artist or group, they had their fair share of struggles in the music industry but with perseverance and resilience, they have made it far.

A number of people who spoke to Graphic Showbiz after the event shared their experiences. Fafa who practically danced the night away said, “I came to have fun and I did. Meeting them one-on-one was awesome too. They are very welcoming and their story inspires me. I am truly proud to be a part of the team eternity family’’.

“Everything was just like I expected exactly on point. My expectations were fully met. It was an enjoyable time in the presence of God."

Another patron, Vissita had this to say, “God truly bless Team Eternity because I feel blessed tonight. The presence of God was overwhelming I’m glad I was able to experience it tonight.’’

And the night was closed with an altar call, and it was an awesome opportunity some patrons heeded to so that enemy will not do them Defe Defe.