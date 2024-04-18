Next article: Use your resources to retain NPP in power - Owusu-Ankomah to party’s leaders

See the six strategies Alan Kyerematen says he will use to transform Ghana

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Apr - 18 - 2024 , 14:02

On Wednesday, April 17, 2024, a number of political groups joined forces to create an alliance aimed at challenging the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) duopoly that has dominated Ghana’s political landscape for over three decades.

Dubbed; the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC), it is geared towards presenting Ghanaians with an alternative political group and a strong third force for the country's political discourse.

The new alliance is made of the Movement for Change (M4C), National Interest Movement (NIM), the Ghana Green Party (GGP), the 3rd Force Movement, Non-Alliance Voters Association of Ghana (NAVAG), the Ghana First Coalition (GFC), the Union Government, the Crusaders Against Corruption and the Ghana National Party (GNP) among others.

The Founder and Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen was designated as the leader of the ARC.

During his speech, he outlined a six-point plan with which he would revive and positively transform Ghana’s socioeconomic situation.

He then called on all to rally behind the alliance and vote for him as the nation's first independent presidential candidate.

Below is his strategy: