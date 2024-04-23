Next article: How do you want to be remembered? - What Legacy?

Joyce Bawah Mogtari writes: Why Naana Jane

Joyce Bawah Mogtari ( Esq), Special Aide - Office of the former President Opinion Apr - 23 - 2024 , 10:35

In our challenging and tumultuous world of Ghanaian politics, one name stands out for her grace and dignity, with little controversy: Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang.

Advertisement

As rumours and whispers of political alliances swirl, John Dramani Mahama has chosen to renominate Naana Jane as his running mate for the upcoming election. Naana Jane embodies both authority and authenticity. She has credibility in a field often plagued by scepticism and suspicion.

Her record is impressive, and she exudes a refreshing air of confidence. She avoids divisive tendencies and instead focuses on the task at hand. In addition to her personal qualities, Naana Jane is a fierce advocate for the voiceless, especially women.

In a country where gender equality remains a distant dream for many, her rise to political prominence sends a powerful message of empowerment and representation. As the first female Vice Chancellor of a Ghanaian institution, she broke down many barriers, paving the way for many more.

Naana Jane carries with her the "Central Region Effect", an asset. Being from this strategic region, which also produced Kow Nkensen Arkaah, Professor John Evans Atta Mills, and Mr Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, her presence on the ticket resonates emotionally with voters, building relationships and mobilising support where it counts for those who need it.

Critics may argue that Naana Jane's inclusion on the ticket risks alienating some segments of the electorate—however, such statements collapse under the weight of facts.

Following the 2016 election, when the NDC's popularity in the Central Region declined, Naana Jane's involvement in 2020 renewed the party’s energy to regain eight additional seats, representing 56.5% of the total seats.

She emerges as a strong leader, broadening the NDC's reach and instilling optimism in people nationwide. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang stands out in Ghanaian politics as a beacon of hope, a symbol of honesty, and a persistent advocate of democracy and reform.

As the drums of democracy grow louder, her presence on the ticket with John Dramani Mahama guarantees success and a brighter and more inclusive future for all Ghanaians.

John Mahama is a true inspiration, a true patriot, and a great thinker whose sense of history has been highlighted in the selection of Naana Jane as his running mate.

This is the second time a flag bearer of the biggest political party in Ghana has taken the singular leap of faith and nominated a female as his running mate, resonating with Mahama's story in his book, "The First Coup d'etat!"

Mahama's nomination of a female leader and the first vice president of Ghana may be one of his strongest achievements yet.