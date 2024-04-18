Use your resources to retain NPP in power - Owusu-Ankomah to party’s leaders

Daily Graphic Politics Apr - 18 - 2024 , 08:57

Ghana's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland, Papa Owusu-Ankomah, has urged leaders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to use their resources to help retain the party in power and secure a majority in Parliament.

He said there was a need for the party leaders to remain selfless and sacrifice their resources towards that agenda. He said the party could only "break the 8" with a united front, hence, there was the need to eschew negative attitudes such as backbiting, which tends to create disunity in the party.

He said Ghana was currently at a transitional stage and needed a transformational leader who could put in place mechanisms to modernise the economy as pertained in developed countries and believed that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was that person.

Papa Owusu-Ankomah made the call during the inauguration of the UK branch of Friends of Bawumia (FOB), a pro-Bawumia volunteer group. The High Commissioner commended the leadership of the FOB and urged them to embrace all, including supporters of the presidential aspirants who contested Dr Bawumia in the flagbearership race.

Support

In his inaugural address, the UK Coordinator of FOB, Dr Eric Adjei Yeboah, described Dr Bawumia as the epitome of a 21st-century leader and said the group was committed to supporting him win the presidential election.

He expressed the readiness of the group to mobilise both financial and material resources to support the campaign to elect Dr Bawumia as the next President of Ghana. Dr Yeboah, therefore, called on Ghanaians to vote massively for Dr Bawumia in the 2024 presidential election.