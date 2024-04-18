NDC won’t contest Ejisu by-election — Kwetey

Daily Graphic Politics Apr - 18 - 2024 , 08:54

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it will not contest the Ejisu by-election slated for April 30, 2024.

The General Secretary of the party, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, said the party would rather focus on preparations for the parliamentary seat during the December 7 polls. The by-election is to be held following the passing of the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, who was also a Deputy Minister of Finance.

The ruling New Patriotic Party last Saturday, April 13, 2024, elected Kwabena Boateng, the second Vice-Chairman of the party in the constituency as its candidate for the by-election.

Addressing the media in Accra, Mr Kwetey emphasised the commitment of the party to work on the ground for the December 7 elections, adding that the NDC would officially not be taking part in the Ejisu by-election.

“We have already set into motion processes leading to December 7, just a few months away. We want to continue those processes and ensure that come December 7, we are prepared to combat in all the constituencies and Ejisu will be one of them.

“So for this particular by-election, NDC will not be part of it. We are very confident about the processes we have in place. We just want to make sure we have the time to implement them fully. Between now and December 7, we will be in the position to make sure we are deploying everything that we have done so that will be the way we want to go,” he said.